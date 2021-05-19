Markets expected to open on a subdued note; Asian markets down

Asian stocks tracked US declines as concern about faster inflation outlined the economic recovery from the pandemic. Indian market still has a positive sentiment on account of decline in COVID-19 daily caseload, strong quarterly results and improving prospects of faster economic recovery encourages investors. Both FIIs and DIIs were net buyers Rs 618 crore and Rs450cr in yesterday's session.

Key companies announcing their quarterly results today include Indian Oil Corporation, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Angel Fibers, Clariant Chemicals, Endurance Technologies, JK Tyre & Industries etc. Support and resistance for Nifty 50 are 14,800 and 15,200 respectively.