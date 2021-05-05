Markets expected to open flat ahead of RBI governor's speech at 10 AM

The benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flattish to positive note as per the trends shown on SGX Nifty. Yesterday, due to Yellen’s comment there is sell-off seen in the US markets and now RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' is expected to make unscheduled speech at 10 AM, so we have to keep a close watch on his comments too, said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities.

RBI Governor Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today. Deputy governors MK Jain and MD Patra and other top RBI officials attended the meeting.