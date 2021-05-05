Markets expected to open flat ahead of RBI governor's speech at 10 AM

The benchmark Indices are expected to open on a flattish to positive note as per the trends shown on SGX Nifty. Yesterday, due to Yellen’s comment there is sell-off seen in the US markets and now RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das' is expected to make unscheduled speech at 10 AM, so we have to keep a close watch on his comments too, said Mohit Nigam, Head, PMS, Hem Securities.
RBI Governor Das will make an unscheduled speech at 10 am today. Deputy governors MK Jain and MD Patra and other top RBI officials attended the meeting.
"Any major disappointment in RBI Governor's speech may lead to selling in the market. Some stock specific actions can be witnessed in the stocks such as Adani Green, Tata Steel, SRF, Adani Enterprises, Deepak Nitrite, Ceat, Shalby etc. as these company’s Q4 results would be announced today. 14,200 is a crucial support level for Nifty 50.," Nigam, added.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)