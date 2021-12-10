e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 04:01 PM IST

Markets erase most of its losses to end marginally lower, snap 3-session gains

FPJ Web Desk
The broader Nifty was down 5.50 points or 0.03% at 17,511.30. / Reresentative Image |

The benchmark indices closed flag on December 10. At close, the Sensex was down 20.46 points or 0.03% at 58,786.67.

The broader Nifty was down 5.50 points or 0.03% at 17,511.30. About 2024 shares have advanced, 1165 shares declined, and 125 shares are unchanged.

Among winners on the Nifty were Asian Paints, Grasim Industries, SBI, SBI Life Insurance and M&M. Divis Labs, Titan Company, HDFC, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Tata Consumer Products were among losers.

Published on: Friday, December 10, 2021, 03:59 PM IST
