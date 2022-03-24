Markets end on a weak note but pare losses towards fag-end; banking stocks tumble

The stock markets closed lower on March 24 as banking and financial stocks retreated amid a weak trend in global equity markets. The domestic market opened on a negative note tracking weak global cues but after that witnessed a good recovery in Nifty50 from the early morning losses, led by Media, metal and IT sector.

Banknifty settled at 35,527.10 with a loss of 1.7 percent in a day. IT, oil and gas, metal and pharma indices rose 1 percent each, while bank index was down 1 percent. BSE midcap and smallcap indices ended marginally higher.

At close, the Sensex was down 89.14 points or 0.15 percent at 57,595.68. Nifty was down 22.90 points or 0.13 percent at 17,222.80. About 1426 shares have advanced, 1888 shares declined, and 100 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty losers were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Titan Company, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC. Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Coal India, Hindalco Industries, UltraTech Cement and Tech Mahindra were the prime laggards with an average loss of 2.5 percent.

''The market now lacks direction and is moving up or down on a daily basis responding to news regarding crude price, FPI flows and speculation on what the Fed might do in the coming policy meets,'' said VK Vijay Kumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services to PTI.

In the previous trade, the BSE barometer declined 304.48 points or 0.53 percent to settle at 57,684.82. The Nifty dipped 69.85 points or 0.4 percent to finish at 17,245.65.

Sachin Gupta, AVP-Research, Choice Broking said, Technically, the Nifty50 index showed a rejection from 61.8 percent Retracement Levels around 17,335 levels, which indicates an immediate resistance zone. The key indicator Stochastic has been moving in the overbought zone while MACD is suggesting positive crossover on the daily chart. At present, the index has support at 17,000 levels while resistance comes at 17,470 levels. On the other hand, Bank Nifty has support at 35,000 levels while resistance at 36,300 levels.

Benchmark indices ended the day’s session on a flat note, with Sensex and Nifty 50 ended a volatile session with losses, dragged by banking and consumer durable stocks, amid heightening volatility due to surge in global crude oil prices and prospects of the US Fed raising interest rate by 50 basis points in May policy meet, said Mohit Nigam, Head-PMS, Hem Securities. The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears. In the 50-share pack, Dr. Reddy Labs was the biggest gainer, up 4.87 percent. Kotak Mahindra was the top loser in the pack, down by 1,714.15 percent. Coal India, Hindalco and Ultratech Cement were other gainers in the pack. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 16,800 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,450.

Global markets trend will continue to dictate sentiment

Markets lingered in negative territory for major part of the trading session but trimmed losses at the end, as positive European markets opening aided partial recovery, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Global markets trend will continue to dictate sentiment as investors would not want to take bullish bets given the fragile situation globally. The intraday formation indicates continuation of a range bound activity in the near term. For the bulls, 17325 could be the immediate hurdle and below the same a correction wave could continue up to 17,100-17,060. Above 17,325, Nifty could go up to 17,375-17,425 levels. Contra traders can take a long bet near 17,060 with a strict 17,030 support stop loss.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd said, Nifty may mostly waver in tomorrow’s trade, but bulls will aim hard to hunt for a positive session try and resist gravity. Technically, the make-or-break support level for Nifty is seen at its 200 DMA at 17029 mark. On the other hand, Nifty bears will look to sharpen their claws only below the 17000 mark.

Asian stock markets close lower

Equity exchanges in Seoul, Hong Kong, and Shanghai ended lower, while Tokyo was marginally higher. Stock exchanges in the US ended on a negative note in the overnight session.

In Asia, Tokyo's Nikkei 25 rose 0.3 percent to 28,110.39. In Seoul, the Kospi declined 0.5 percent to 2,729.66, while the Shanghai Composite index gave up 0.6 percent to 3,250.26.

The Hang Seng in Hong Kong sank 1 percent to 21,929.68. In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 edged 0.1per cent higher, to 7,387.10.

World shares plunge

World shares were mostly lower Thursday following a retreat on Wall Street as leaders prepared to meet in Europe to discuss the Ukraine crisis. US President Joe Biden was to attend the meetings in Brussels, where sanctions and the Russian oil embargo will likely top the agendas, Reuters said.

Shares rose in Moscow after Russia's exchange resumed trading under heavy restrictions nearly one month after shares plunged and the exchange was shut down following the invasion of Ukraine.

Limits are in place to prevent the kind of massive selloff that occurred in anticipation of crushing financial and economic sanctions from Western nations. Foreign shareholders will be unable to sell shares — a restriction Russia imposed to counter Western sanctions against its financial system and the weakening ruble.

The index was up 8.9per cent by mid-morning Moscow time.

Crude surges

International oil benchmark Brent crude surged 0.30 percent to USD 122 per barrel. Energy stocks rose as crude oil prices climbed more than 5 percent. Hess rose 4.6 percent for the biggest gain in the S&P 500.

US benchmark crude oil lost $1.09 to $113.84 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange, Reuters said. It rose $5.66 to settle at USD114.93 per barrel on Wednesday. A barrel of Brent crude, the international standard, gained 41 cents to $118.16. per barrel. Prices are up more than 50 percent in 2022 so far, raising concerns about the impact on a wide range of consumer goods and consumer spending overall.

FIIs net buyers

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers as they bought shares worth Rs 481.33 crore on Wednesday, according to stock exchange data.

(With inputs from Reuters)

Published on: Thursday, March 24, 2022, 03:44 PM IST