Markets end marginally lower in volatile trade; energy, auto stocks lose ground

The stock market indices closed another day with losses marked with volatile trading. The benchmark Nifty Bank slipped nearly 400 points from the day’s high. The realty index added 3 percent while BSE Midcap index closed 0.6 percent higher and the Smallcap index closed 0.97 percent higher.

On a day when the volumes on the NSE were lower than the recent average, Realty and Consumer Durables indices gained the most while auto and capital Goods indices fell the most.

At close, the Sensex was down 68.62 points or 0.12 percent at 57,232.06. The broader Nifty shed 28.90 points or 0.17 percent at 17,063.30.

Kotak Mahindra Bank (+2.41 percent), Titan (+1/86 percent), IndusInd Bank (+1.24 percent), Shree Cement (+0.86 percent) were among the gainers on the Nifty. NTPC (-1.40 percent), Larsen & Toubro (-1.29 percent), Bajaj Finserv (-1.03 percent), Nestle (-0.93 percent) were among the major losers on the Sensex.

There was selling pressure in select banking stocks. ICICI Bank fell 0.89 percent to Rs 744.70. HDFC Bank declined 0.63 percent to Rs 1,501.90. HDFC closed 0.67 percent down at Rs 2,437.50. The index heavyweight Reliance Industries closed 0.60 percent down at Rs 2,373.80. TCS fell 0.60 percent to Rs 3,565.30.

Investors traded with caution on the eve of the monthly F&O expiry, which also got reflected in the overall sentiment, said Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. After trading in positive territory for the better part of the session, indices eased marginally due to selective profit-taking in late trades. Also, there are multiple challenges ahead, and hence investors are staying on the sidelines amid worries over Russia-Ukraine crises and the subsequent rise in crude prices.

"Technically, Nifty has formed a small bearish candle and is also holding lower top formation, which is broadly negative. We are of the view that the narrow range activity is likely to continue in the near future. For the short term traders, 17,000 is immediate support and 17,225 would be the key resistance level. One can expect a quick pullback rally up to 17,150 -17,175 levels, if the Nifty trades above 17,000. However, if the index slips below 17,000, further correction is possible up to 16,950-16,850."

Traders were cautious after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s statement that the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the ensuing jump in global crude prices are a challenge to financial stability in India, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities for Wednesday February 23.

On technical fornt, Nifty50 may take immediate support and resistance at 16,850 level and 17,300 level respectively. In case of Bank Nifty 36,900 and 37,600 level will act as immediate support and resistance, Nigam added.

Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said Nifty closed lower for the sixth consecutive session after volatile trade on February 23, despite most other markets bouncing up. Nifty reversed the early gains in the last hour of trade. At close, Nifty was down 0.22 percent or 38 points at 17,054. This is the longest losing streak for the Nifty in over a year.

Nifty could not hold on to early gains reflecting the sell-on-rise behavior adopted by traders and investors (especially foreigners), said Jasani. However advance decline ratio has improved to much above 1:1 taking relief from the positive global markets. Nifty could trade in the 17,001-17,228 band in the near-term.

Prashanth Tapse, Vice President (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd, said, Technically speaking, buyers will remain on the back foot unless Nifty moves above its biggest hurdles at 17,421 mark. The long-term trend will be in danger if Nifty slips below 16,811-16,877 zone.

Global stocks broke 4-day slide

Global stocks broke a four-day slide and demand for safe-haven assets waned on Wednesday as investors weighed up the latest developments between Russia and Ukraine and softer-than-feared sanctions helped to lift the mood.

After chalking up a 3.6 percent fall since last Friday, the MSCI World Index, a leading gauge of equity markets globally, extended gains to trade 0.3 percent higher in Europe, helped by broad gains across regional bourses. The FTSE 100 was up 0.7 percent and the pan-European STOXX Europe 600 index rose 1.1 percent, bolstered by strong company earnings, including from automaker Stellantis. Earlier, MSCI's index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 stock futures pointed to a 1 percent higher open, rebounding after officially entering correction territory in the prior session.

India Ratings pegs GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 to 8.6%

India Ratings has revised downwards its GDP growth forecast for 2021-22 to 8.6 per cent from the consensus 9.2 percent projected earlier.

The National Statistical Organisation (NSO), which has forecast 9.2 percent real GDP growth for the year, will release the second advance estimate of national income on Monday. According to an India Ratings analysis, NSO is likely to peg the FY22 real gross domestic product growth at Rs 147.2 lakh crore.

This translates into a GDP growth rate of 8.6 percent, down from 9.2 percent forecast in the first advance estimate released on January 7, 2022.

The major reason for the likely downward revision is the upward revision of FY21 GDP to Rs 135.6 lakh crore in the first revised estimate of national income for FY21, which was released on January 31, 2022, the agency said.

Published on: Wednesday, February 23, 2022, 03:50 PM IST