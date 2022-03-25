Markets end lower in volatile trade as sluggish global cues dampen sentiment; banking, capital goods decline

The stock market closed in the red on the last trading day of this week with the benchmark Sensex plunging over 233 points, extending its losses to a third day as index majors HDFC Bank, TCS and Infosys went down amid a mixed trend in global equities.

Auto, FMCG, capital goods, pharma and IT were down over half a percent each. Realty ended positive. 22 of the 30 Sensex stocks and 37 of the 50 Nifty stocks closed in the red.

The benchmark indices--Sensex down 233.48 points or 0.41 percent at 57362.20, while the broader Nifty declined 69.80 points or 0.41 percent at 17,153. About 1,256 shares have advanced, 1958 shares declined, and 91 shares are unchanged.

From the 30-share pack, Titan, Tech Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki India, Wipro, Nestle India, TCS, Larsen & Toubro, HCL Technologies, Tata Steel and HDFC Bank were among the major laggards.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's, Asian Paints, Reliance Industries Limited, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India and Kotak Mahindra Bank were among the gainers.

In the previous session, the BSE Sensex had declined 89.14 points or 0.15 percent to settle at 57,595.68. The NSE Nifty declined 22.90 points or 0.13 percent to 17,222.75.

Volatile trading session

It was yet another volatile day's trading session as uncertainty surrounding several global developments continue to weigh on investors' minds., said Amol Athawale, Deputy Vice President - Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd said. The rising US yields have once again raised concerns that the Fed may go for rate hikes, which could prompt overseas investors to shed their exposure to emerging markets.

With Nifty near the 50-day SMA or 17400 level, the market is consistently facing selling pressure which is broadly negative. Further, on weekly charts, the Nifty has formed a small bearish candle that also indicates further weakness. Athawale said, "We are of the view that as long as the index is trading below 17,325, the correction wave is likely to continue in the near future and below the same the chances of hitting a 200 day SMA or 17000 would turn bright. On extended weakness, the index may fall up to 16900-16,870 levels. On the other hand, fresh uptrend is possible only after the level of 17,325. Above the same, one quick pullback rally till 17,400-17,450 is not ruled out."

Weekly outlook

Equites markets globally and in India continued to digest global events including the on-going Russia Ukraine conflict, rate hike by US Fed and other central banks and rise in coronavirus cases in some countries, said Market Outlook by Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd. Equity markets in India remained range-bound this week with the BSE midcap and the BSE small cap index outperforming the larger indices. Supply-demand imbalances across various commodities are leading to investor interest in select stocks/index.

BSE Metal index touched a new 52-week high this week. BSE Oil & Gas and BSE Energy index too outperformed other key sectoral index. FMGC and Bank index declined on a week-on-week basis. Crude oil prices may have corrected from the recent highs but is still at elevated levels. Given uncertainty with respect to the Russian-Ukraine conflict, oil prices and few commodities prices could likely stay volatile and elevated.

European shares slip

European shares fell for a third straight session on Friday and were set to end the week lower, as the escalating Russia-Ukraine conflict kept investors cautious heading into the weekend.

Declines in financial and technology stocks countered gains in basic and defensive sectors, leaving the pan-European STOXX 600 index 0.2 percent lower. On the week, STOXX 600 was set close about 0.4 percent lower, as lofty energy prices from sanctions on Russia fanned inflation fears and stoked worries about slowing economic growth.

Rupee up

The rupee rose further by 11 paise to 76.22 against the US dollar on Friday, tracking the weakness in the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 76.15 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 76.12 and a low of 76.29.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.16 per cent to 98.62.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 03:48 PM IST