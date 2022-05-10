Markets end in red after exhibiting intra-day volatility; metals, power, oil, gas stocks tumble

The stock market indices closed in the red in a day marked with volatility. After a positive opening, the benchmark indices traded in a narrow range with slight positive bias for the whole day, but during closing session, sharp selloff eroded day's gain and index ended at red. The volatility in crude prices, inflation concerns, earnings and growth fears continue to be the key variables impacting the market.

On the sectoral front, metal, power, oil & gas, healthcare, IT and realty indices down 1-5 percent. On the other hand bank index added 0.5 percent.

At close, the Sensex was down 105.82 points or 0.19 percent at 54,364.85. The broader Nifty was down 61.90 points or 0.38 percent at 16,240. About 848 shares have advanced, 2,428 shares declined, and 132 shares are unchanged.

Among top Nifty laggards were Coal India, Tata Steel, ONGC, Hindalco Industries and JSW Steel. Among gainers were HUL, Eicher Motors, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement and IndusInd Bank.

Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Equity Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd, said, Investors dumped metal, power and oil and gas stocks amid concerns of a fragile global economic growth prospects that led to a downfall in key benchmark indices. Traders are concerned that central banks of key developed economies could resort to more rate hikes going ahead to temper rising inflation, which could hurt growth and trigger more foreign fund outflows from emerging markets, including India.

Technically, after a muted opening market the Nifty witnessed intraday recovery but one more time it found resistance near 16400 and corrected sharply thereafter. On intraday charts, the index was still holding a lower top formation which is broadly negative for the market. For the traders, 16,200 would be the key level to watch out and below the same there is a strong possibility of a quick intraday correction up to 16,100-16,050 levels. Above 16,300 level, a fresh pullback rally is not ruled out and above the same, the index would retest the level of 16,400-16,450, Chouhan added.

Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director, Choice Broking, said, Technically, the index has also formed a bearish candlestick pattern on the daily chart, which is a bearish indication for the near term. Fibonacci retrenchment has support at 16,140, and would be acting as an important barometer for next trading day. The Nifty has slipped from the middle Bollinger band to lower Bollinger band in daily charts. Indicator Stochastic is hovering near the oversold zone. Traders may expect range bound movement until 17,100 and 17,450 are protected. At present, the index is having support at 16,100 followed by 16,000 levels while resistance is placed at 17,600. On the other hand, Bank nifty has support at 33900 while resistance at 35,000 levels, he added.

Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities, said, In late afternoon trade on Tuesday, Indian equity benchmarks were trading lower amid choppy trade, though selling pressure in Metal, Utilities, Power, and Realty stocks kept the upside in check. Bank, and FMCG stocks drove the headline indices higher, even as investors around the world remained wary of aggressive hikes in COVID-era interest rates. Sentiment has risen as the commerce and industry ministers of India and Oman meet on Wednesday to discuss ways to strengthen economic ties between the two countries. However, broader markets fell, with the BSE Mid cap down 1.98 percent and the Small cap down 2.11 percent. Immediate support and resistance for Nifty are 16,000 and 16,500 respectively. Immediate support and resistance for Bank Nifty are 33,500 and 35,000 respectively.

Global markets weak

On the global front, Asian markets were mainly weaker on concerns that more interest rate hikes in the United States might halt global growth. European stocks were trading higher as global markets attempted to recover from a recent sell-off sparked mostly by concerns about inflation and rising interest rates - and the possibility of a worldwide recession.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 03:44 PM IST