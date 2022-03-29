Markets end firm in sync with positive global cues; realty, pharma stocks rise sharply

The stock markets indices ended on a positive note. The index has been trading in a range of 17,000-17,400 level for the eighth trading day. The index opened positive but made an intraday low at 17,235.70 level and closed the session with a gain of 103.30 points. Bank Nifty closed the session at 35847.40Among sectors Pharma and Realty indices ended up by more than 1 percent each while Auto, FMCG &Media ended in red.

At close, the Sensex was up 350.16 points or 0.61percent at 57,943.65. The broader Nifty was up 103.30 points or 0.60 percent at 17,325.30. About 1,307 shares have advanced, 1917 shares declined, and 89 shares are unchanged.

Among top gainers on the Nifty were Eicher Motors, Divis Labs, JSW Steel, HDFC and Adani Ports. Hero MotoCorp, ONGC, Coal India, IOC and ITC were among the biggest laggards.

Technically, the Nifty50 is trading near to the resistance levels & above 50-days Simple Moving Averages indicates further strength, said Palak Kothari, Research Associate, Choice Broking. The index has confirmed the hammer candlestick on a daily chart which confirms thestrength in the counter. However, the momentum indicator STOCHASTIC in trading with positive crossover on daily charts which indicates upside movement can be seen. Moreover, the index has managed to close above 21-HMA sustained above the same can show northward direction. The Nifty may find support around 17000 levels while on the upside 17,400 may act as an immediate hurdle for the index. On the other hand, BankNifty has support at 35300 levels while resistance at 36,500 levels.

Benchmark indices ended the day’s session on a positive note, with Sensex and Nifty 50 ended a volatile session with gains led by healthcare and consumer durable stocks and globally too, stocks gained amid expectations of progress in negotiations between Russian and Ukrainian delegates in Istanbul, Turkey, said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS, Hem Securities.

Firm global mood and fall in crude oil prices gave market bulls a leg up on Tuesday while high US inflation and an increasingly hawkish Fed can be a major headwinds in near future. The market breadth as skewed in the favour of bears. Crucial support for Nifty 50 is 17,100 while Nifty may face some resistance at 17,500, Nigam added.

Global shares up

Global markets veered in different directions on Tuesday, with shares climbing to five-week highs, recession warnings growing in the government bond markets and Japan's yen headed for its worst month since 2016. Europe's main bourses made strong opening gains, taking cues from Asia overnight after the Bank of Japan had defended its vast stimulus programme, and as warring Russia and Ukraine held their first face-to-face talks in more than two weeks in Turkey, Reuters said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 29, 2022, 03:41 PM IST