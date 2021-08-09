Markets end day's high in volatile trade amid mixed Asian cues

The markets ended on a positive note on Monday (August 9). Sensex rose 125 points on Monday, tracking gains in index majors Infosys, ICICI Bank and Axis Bank amid a largely positive trend in Asian markets.

The 30-share index ended 125.13 points or 0.23 per cent higher at 54,402.85, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 20.05 points or 0.12 per cent to 16,258.25.

"Nifty traded between its support of 16,150 and resistance of 16,350 today. It made a high of 16,320 and a low of 16,180 and closed flat with 20 points in positive. The next up move in Nifty will be seen once it closes above 16,350. The up move can extend to 16,400 and 16,450 in the next few sessions. As long as Nifty remains above 15900 its trend will remain bullish," said Gaurav Udani, CEO & Founder, ThincRedBlu Securities.

Asian markets were largely mixed. Global shares treaded water on Monday as sharp falls in gold and oil prices briefly spooked sentiment, while the dollar reached four-month highs on the euro after an upbeat U.S. jobs report lifted bond yields.

Deepak Jasani, Head-Retail Research, HDFC Securities, said stock-specific moves are visible as the Q1 results announcement continues. BSE MidCap shed over 1 percent while the BSE SmallCap declined nearly 0.75 percent. "Advance decline ratio continued to be deeply in the negative. This reflects profit taking across the board by traders/investors. The Nifty has made a lower low and lower high on a near term basis. However as long as 16146 is not breached, a larger correction may not begin," he said.

After a sharp rally last week, the Nifty is consolidating in the range of 16300-16150 level. However, the larger breakout continuation texture is still in the positive side and could continue in the short run, said Shrikant Chouhan, Executive Vice President, Equity Technical Research, Kotak Securities Ltd. "For the day traders, the 16180/16150 level would be the strong support, and as long as it's trading above the same the uptrend is intact. On the other hand, the 16300 level would be the immediate hurdle for Nifty and above the same the continuation formation is likely to continue up to 16,350-16,375 levels."