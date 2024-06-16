Markets And Banks To Remain Shut On June 17 On Account Of Eid al-Adha

BSE |

The Indian markets will have an extended hiatus from operations, as, on the occasion of Eid al-Adha or Bakri Id, the indices will not be operational for intraday trade on Monday, June 17.

In addition, banks in the state of Maharashtra will also remain non-operational on account of Bakri Id.

Bakri Id is one of the primary festivities that is celebrated by followers of Islam around the globe.

Only operations rendered through the physical office spaces of banks will be non-operational, as ATMs and other online functions are expected to be operational unless maintenance work of any kind is carried out by banks in the states. Nevertheless, it is advisable to check with your respective bank before using any services.

The markets ended the day's trade on Friday, June 14 in Green. The BSE-Sensex ended the day higher than the previous day's closing at 76,992.77, gaining 0.24 per cent or 181.88 points. | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

When it comes to the Indian equity markets, after a debacle that plunged the indices on June 4, markets assured of a sense of governmental security and stability have recovered.

This has been attributed to the return of investor confidence, which may have been placated by the newly sworn-in government.

The markets ended the day's trade on Friday, June 14 in Green. The BSE-Sensex ended the day higher than the previous day's closing at 76,992.77, gaining 0.24 per cent or 181.88 points.

NSE Nifty closed at 23,465.60, gaining 0.29 per cent or 66.70 points. In addition, Nifty Bank ended the day, crossing the 50K mark. The banking index gained 0.31 per cent or 155.30 points to close for the long weekend at 50,002.00.