Market Watch: Sensex crashes by over 1,000 points on Friday, traders hopeful of slight recovery by end of day

The Sensex opened the Friday dropping 1,216 points at 37,253. The Nifty, too opened 353 points low.

This spells bad news for the markets, as they ended Thursday slightly higher on Wednesday.

According to analysts, despite trading significantly higher through Thursday on positive global cues, market failed to hold on to most gains as domestic investors turned increasingly risk averse amid rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

Global stocks rallied as investors were hopeful that the collective efforts of global governments and central banks would cushion the economic blowback of the coronavirus epidemic.

The IMF on Wednesday said it will make available about USD 50 billion through its rapid-disbursing emergency financing facilities for low income and emerging market countries that could potentially seek support on account of the coronavirus.

