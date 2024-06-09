Market Watch: New Government Cabinet And DIIs Could Sway Indices This Week

The tumultuous week at Dalal Street came to an end on a positive note. In fact, trade ended the week on Friday, June 7, from where it started on June 3, ending with all-time high figures. The BSE Sensex ended the week at 76,693.36 with a gain of 2.16 per cent or 1,618.85 points.

The NSE Nifty ended the week with a 2.05 per cent (or 468.75 points) gain, closing at 23,290.15. In addition, Nifty Bank closed at 49,803.20, increasing by 1.04 per cent or 511.30 points.

Markets In Focus

The upcoming trading week and the activities of the indices could be placated by the composition of the incoming NDA cabinet after the Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Primarily, the allocation of key portfolios, including commerce, aviation, and most importantly, finance, would be in focus.

Adding to that, the policies that the first cabinet meeting decides upon, along with the larger approach of Modi 3.0, could push the markets in a particular direction. | X

Will Nirmala Sitharaman continue to helm the economy of the most populous country or will she pass the mantle to someone different, like the newly elected MP, Piyush Goyal, is a question that is on everyone's mind.

And, later on, how the government chooses to use the exchequer's resources from the government coffers could boost certain sectors.

In addition, given the recent exodus of FPIs in the form of offloading shares worth over Rs 14,000 crore, the focus will be on how domestic investors espouse Indian entities and their equities at Dalal Street. | Pixabay

CPI Data, Policies In Focus

The upcoming full budget for the fiscal year from the new government is being looked at with great expectations.

Another factor that could sway the markets in the coming week is the dataset for indicating the rate of inflation in the country for the month of May. Previously, the consumer price index or CPI has dipped to 4.83 per cent for the month of April.

In addition, public sector banks, along with tech stocks, that did well in the previous week will be in focus.