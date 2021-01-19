Market Update: Sensex soars 800 points in closing session; Nifty 50 by 230

Equity benchmark Sensex soared 834 points on Tuesday, tracking strong gains in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Reliance Industries amid an upbeat trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 834.02 points or 1.72 per cent higher at 49,398.29.

Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty surged 239.85 points or 1.68 per cent to 14,521.15.

Bajaj Finserv was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rallying around 7 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finance, HDFC, L&T, ICICI Bank, Sun Pharma and NTPC.

On the other hand, Tech Mahindra, ITC and M&M were the laggards.