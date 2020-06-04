Market update: Sensex rises 124.02 pts; Nifty inches 35.40 pts in the opening session

Sensex up by 124.02 points to 34,233.56 in opening session; and Nifty inches 35.40 points up to 10,096.95.

On Wednesday, US stocks closed noticeably higher as investors examined through a slew of economic data. The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped 527.24 points, or 2.05 per cent, to 26,269.89. The S&P 500 increased 42.05 points, or 1.36 per cent, to 3,122.87. The Nasdaq Composite Index rose 74.54 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 9,682.91, Xinhua reported.

Ten of the 11 primary S&P 500 sectors ended higher, with industrials and financials up 3.91 per cent and 3.83 per cent, respectively, leading the gains. Health care dipped 0.2 per cent, the only declining group.

Private companies in the US shed 2.76 million jobs in May as the COVID-19 fallout continues to ripple through the country and weighed on the labour market for another month, US payroll data company Automatic Data Processing (ADP) reported on Wednesday.

"Now, as the US economy endures the recession in real time, the stock market may be looking ahead again — pricing-in an economic recovery that could take hold in the second half of this year, or later," Mitch Zacks, CEO at Zacks Investment Management, said in a note on Wednesday, while commenting on the recent market rally amid the COVID-19 shock.

Investors also closely monitored nationwide unrest over the death of African-American George Floyd as riots on top of the pandemic could cause lasting economic scars.