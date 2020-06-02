Market Update: Sensex rallies 200 points as govt relaxes lockdown restrictions

Market Benchmark Index Sensex rallied 205.80 points or +0.62% at 33,509.32 during the opening session on Tuesday. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty 50 rallied 54.40 points or 0.55% at 9,880.55.

The top gainer was Kotak Bank on the Bombay Stock Exchange. Sunpharma, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motor Corp, Asia Paint, TCS, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank were in the green while ONGC, ICICI Bank, L&T were in the red on the BSE.

Sensex surged 879 points during the closing session on Monday driven by gains in Reliance Industries, HDFC twins and TCS as investor optimism heightened after the government began the process of unlocking the economy.

Positive cues from global markets too buoyed investor sentiment here.

The home ministry on Saturday said 'Unlock-1' will be initiated in India from June 8 under which the nationwide lockdown effectuated on March 25 will be relaxed to a great extent, including opening of shopping malls, restaurants and religious places.

India on Tuesday reported 8,171 more COVID-19 cases and 204 deaths in the last 24 hours as the country's virus count inches closer to two lakh, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The total number of cases in the country now stands at 1,98,706 including 97,581 active cases, 95,527 cured/discharged/migrated and 5,598 deaths.