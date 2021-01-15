Market Update: Sensex plunges 550 points in closing session; Nifty 50 by 162

On the other hand, Bharti Airtel, ITC, Bajaj Auto and Bajaj Finance were the gainers.

According to Binod Modi, Head-Strategy at Reliance Securities, domestic equities witnessed sharp pullback with increased volatility.

"However, we are not surprised with the day's fall as this was broadly expected as benchmark indices had been marking fresh highs for last couple of days, which made valuations quite stretched," he said.

He also noted that any meaningful correction is likely to be bought out in the subsequent period as underlying strength of the market remains intact.