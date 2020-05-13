Market Update: Sensex jumps 630 points as PM Modi announces economic package worth Rs 20 lakh crore

Market Benchmark Index Sensex soared 637.49 points or +2.03% at 32,008.61 during the closing session on Wednesday after PM Modi announced a mega stimulus package worth Rs 20 lakh crore Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 jumped 187.00 points or + 2.03% at 9,383.55.

The top gainers in the market were L&T, ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, Hero Motor Corp, Bajaj Finance, M&M, Maruti, HDFC Bankm HDFC, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, among others while Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, and Nestle India were in red on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Earlier, in the day, Sensex rallied over 1,474.36 points at 32,845.48 while the broader Nifty 50 Nifty soared 315.85 points at 9,512.40 during the opening session of Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday addressed the nation on COVID-19 related issues.

In the main highlight of his speech, PM Modi spoke of the new Rs 20 lakh economic package for a self-reliant India.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will also address a press conference at 4 pm on Wednesday and is expected to give more details on the economic package announced by PM Modi.