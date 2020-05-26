Market Update: Sensex jumps 300 points amid positive cues from global markets

Market Benchmark Index Sensex jumped 300 points during the opening session on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets.

Sensex was rallying 297.49 points or +0.97% at 30,970.08 while the broader Nifty 50 rallied 78.85 points or 0.87% at 9,118.10.

The top gainers were Titan, ITC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, Maruti, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, Hindustan Lever, Reliance, Sunpharma, among others while Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motors and Bharti Airtel were in the red on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

In the previous session on Friday, the BSE barometer ended 260.31 points or 0.84 per cent lower at 30,672.59, while the broader Nifty settled 67 points or 0.74 per cent down at 9,039.25.

Besides stock-specific action, domestic investors were enthused by positive cues from global markets as lockdown restrictions eased world over, traders said.

Bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong, Tokyo and Seoul were trading significantly higher.

