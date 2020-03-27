Market Update: Sensex jumps 1,000 points as Nirmala Sitharaman announces stimulus package amid coronavirus outbreak

Market Benchmark Index Sensex rallied 1,158.34 points at 31,105.11 in opening session on Friday while the Broader Nifty 50 jumped 339.45 points at 8,980.90 as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a stimulus package to support the economy amid the coronavirus outbreak that has hit several industries across the globe which has had an impact on the Indian markets as well.

The banking sector looked better attributing to the package as top gainers were IndusInd Bank, Axis Bank, SBI, Bajaj Finance, HDFC, HDFC Bank, ICIC Bank,M&M among others while ONGC, Asian Paint, Bajaj Auto, TCS, were in red on BSE during early trade.

On Thursday, Sensex closed at 29,946.77, higher by 1,410.99 points or 4.94 per cent from the previous close of 28,535.78. It had opened at 29,073.71 and touched an intra-day high of 30,099.91 and a low of 28,566.34 points.

Nifty50 settled at 8,641.45, higher by 323.60 points or 3.8 per cent on Thursday from the previous close.

There were both global and domestic factors supporting to investor sentiments on Thursday. Positive cues for the Asian markets during the early part of the day supported the Indian indices.

Global sentiments were boosted after US lawmakers cleared a $2 trillion stimulus package to fight against the fast-spreading coronavirus. Further hopes of announcement of an economic package by Centre also boosted the buying sentiments, analysts said.

However, as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman did not announce an economic package for businesses and corporates, the market started to falter from the day's highs but eventually regained support as she indicated that a package for India Inc is in the works.

The Centre on Thursday announced a Rs 1.70 lakh crore relief package to protect the weaker sections of the society from the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic and the nation-wide lockdown. Announcing the measures of relief package, Sitharaman said that the PM Garib Kalyan Yojana will benefit migrant workers, rural poor and women.

There were high expectations that the government will announce certain economic relief measures for the industry. Addressing the media, Sitharaman indicated that concerns of India Inc, small-to-medium enterprises (SMEs) segments and other segments hit by the lockd own might be looked at and the government could announce a plan later.