Market Update: Sensex falls 81 points; erases morning gains

Market Benchmark Index Sensex dropped by 81.48 points or -0.26% at 31,561.22 during the closing session on Monday.

Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 dropped 12.30 points or -0.13% at 9,239.20 during the closing session on Friday.

The top gainers in the market were Hero Motor Corp, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, TCS, HCL Techm ONGC, Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel among others while Power Grid, Titan, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paint, SBI, Tech Mahindra, Sunpharma were in red on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Earlier in the day, Sensex rallied 456.55 points or +1.44% at 32,099.25 in the opening session on Monday tracking positive cues from the global market amid hopes of reopening of economies and easing of lockdown.

Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 rallied 133.05 points or +1.44% at 9,384.55 in the opening session on Friday.

Shares of Indian Railway Catering And Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) jumped 5 per cent in early trade on Monday after the Indian Railways said it will gradually resume passenger train services from May 12.

Shares of Reliance Industries (RIL) rose on Monday to take its market capitalisation back above the Rs 10 lakh crore mark.

At 11.04 a.m., RIL shares on the BSE were at Rs 1,593.10 per share, higher by Rs 31.30 or 2 per cent from the previous close. So, far it has touched an intra-day high of Rs 1,614.85 per share. Its market capitalisation is at Rs 10,09,930.36 crore.

The surge comes after the company fixed May 14 as the 'record date' for the Rs 53,125 crore rights issue.