Market Update: Sensex drops 63 points amid spike in number of COVID-19 cases in India

Market Benchmark Index Sensex ended 63.29 points or -0.21% lower at 30,609.30 during the closing session on Tuesday as spiking number of COVID-19 cases in the country created an uncertainty about lockdown measures going ahead. Meanwhile, the broader Nifty 50 dropped 10.20 points or -0.11% at 9,029.05.

The top gainers were Titan, ITC, HDFC Bank, IndusInd Bank, Tata Steel, L&T, Maruti, ONGC, Axis Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank, Nestle India, HDFC, Hindustan Lever, among others while Bajaj Auto, Kotak Bank, TCS, Bajaj Finance, Hero Motors and Bharti Airtel were in the red on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Sensex jumped 300 points during the opening session on Tuesday amid positive cues from global markets.

Sensex was rallying 297.49 points or +0.97% at 30,970.08 while the broader Nifty 50 rallied 78.85 points or 0.87% at 9,118.10.

Earlier, domestic investors were enthused by positive cues from global markets as lockdown restrictions eased world over, traders said.