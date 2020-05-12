Market Update: Sensex drops 400 points amid weak cues from Asian markets

Market Benchmark Index Sensex slipped over 380 points during the opening session on Tuesday tracking weak cues from the Asian Markets.

Sensex dropped 388.08 points or -1.23% at 31,173.14 during the opening session on Monday while the broader Nifty 50 dropped 102.50 points or -1.11% at 9,136.70.

It further slipped 400 points.

Moreover, Centre's indication of lockdown extension with fewer curbs also hurt the sentiments of the stock market.

At 9.08 am, in the pre-opening session on Tuesday, Sensex dropped 225.00 points or -0.71% at 31,336.22 while Nifty 50 dropped 70.35 points or -0.76% at 9,168.85.

The top gainers were Utra cement, Sunpharma, ITC, Tech Mahindra, Nestle India, NTPC, Titan, Bharti Airtel, HCL Tech while Reliance, Bajaj Auto, Hero Motor corp, L&T, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, Tata steelm SBIN, ICICI, Hindustan Lever were in red on the Bombay Stock Exchange during the opening session.

Sensex dropped by 81.48 points or -0.26% at 31,561.22 during the closing session on Monday.

Similarly, the broader Nifty 50 dropped 12.30 points or -0.13% at 9,239.20 during the closing session on Friday.