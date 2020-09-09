Market Update: Sensex drops 171 points; Nifty 50 by 40 points in the closing session

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 171 points on Wednesday, tracking losses in index heavyweights HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Infosys amid weak cues from Asian peers.

After slumping 430.09 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index recovered some lost ground and ended 171.43 points or 0.45 per cent lower at 38,193.92.

In similar movement, the NSE Nifty settled 39.35 points or 0.35 per cent down at 11,278.

SBI was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 4 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Axis Bank, ONGC, ITC, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, Kotak Bank and HDFC Bank.