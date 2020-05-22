Market Update: Sensex drops 100 points ahead of RBI Guv Shaktikanta Das' presser

Market Benchmark Index dropped 95.54 points or -0.31% at 30,837.36 during the opening session on Friday ahead of RBI's presser while the broader Nifty 50 dropped 48.80 points or -0.54% at 9,057.45.

Moreover, global markets also saw a fall in the previous trading session.

At 9.11 am, during the pre-opening session, Sensex dropped 110.12 points or -0.36% at 30,822.78 while Nifty 50 dropped 38.35 points or -0.42% at 9,067.90.

The top gainers in the market were INFY, SBIN, Tech Mahindra, Reliance, Hero Motor Corp, IndusInd Bank, Sunpharma, Kotak Bank, Hinustan Lever, Bajaj Finance, while HDFC Bank, Titan, HDFC, Asian paint, Nestle India, Bharti Airtel,L&T, ICICI Bank,among others were in the red on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Earlier, Sensex rose 114 points on Thursday as investors accumulated FMCG, auto and IT stocks amid gradual reopening of the economy.

After rising to an intra-day high of 31,188.79, the 30-share index settled 114.29 points or 0.37 per cent up at 30,932.90. The broader NSE Nifty advanced 39.70 points, or 0.44 per cent, to 9,106.25.

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Shaktikanta Das on Friday will address a press conference at 10 am.

Notably, this will be the third presser by Das in the context of coronavirus related measures in the last two months. The first one was held on March 27 and the second one was on April 17.

US stocks ended lower on Thursday as investors digested a slew of newly-released economic data.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 101.78 points, or 0.41 per cent, to 24,474.12. The S&P 500 was down 23.10 points, or 0.78 per cent, to 2,948.51. The Nasdaq Composite Index decreased 90.90 points, or 0.97 per cent, to 9,284.88, Xinhua reported.