Market update: Global stocks follow Wall Street higher on vaccine hopes

Global stock markets and Wall Street futures rose Thursday as hopes for development of a coronavirus vaccine competed with concerns about rising U.S. infections.

London and Frankfurt opened higher. Shanghai, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Australia also advanced. Investors were encouraged after Pfizer and BioNtech announced preliminary data from a vaccine test, one of a series being carried out by global developers.

At the same time, the populous American states of California and Texas reported daily record highs in new cases. "Vaccine hopes, while welcome, fall short of guaranteeing a V-shaped recovery," Mizuho Bank said in a report.

In early trading, the FTSE 100 in London rose 0.9 per cent to 6,213.01 and Frankfurt's DAX gained 1.8 per cent to 12,486.31. The CAC 40 in Paris advanced 1.4 per cent to 4,998.16.

On Wall Street, the future for the benchmark Standard & Poor's 500 index was up 0.7 per cent and that for the Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 1 per cent.

On Wednesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5%, boosted by gains for technology companies. The Dow lost 0.3 per cent while the Nasdaq composite climbed 1 per cent.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 2.1 per cent to 3,090.57 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo added 0.1 per cent to 22,145.96. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong gained 2.8 per cent to 25,124.19.

Seoul's Kospi advanced 1.4 per cent to 2,135.37 while the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney gained 1.7 per cent to 6,032.70. India's Sensex added 1.6% to 35,966.50. New Zealand, Singapore and Jakarta also rose.

Stock markets around the world roared back last quarter on hopes economies are pulling out of their deepest slump since the 1930s. Analysts warn, however, that prices might be rising too far and too fast to be supported by economic activity when infections are rising in the United States, Brazil and some other countries.