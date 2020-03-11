Market Update: After mayhem Monday, Sensex slowly recovers

Market benchmark index on Wednesday seemed to slowly recover after the markets saw one of the worst crashes of all times. The market opened at over 200 points at 35,733.26 in the opening session on Wednesday.

The broader Nifty also looked slightly better up by 9.35 points at 10,460.80.

At 9.01 am in the pre-opening session, the Sensex rallied 570 points at 36,205.

Top gainers on the BSE were Reliance, ONGC, SBIN, Asian Paint, Bharti Airtel, HDFC Bank, NTPC, Bajaj Finance, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, L&T, Bajaj Auto, Maruti, and Hero Motors.

PowerGrid, Titan, Sunpharma , Induslnd Bank, Nestle, Kotak bank, M&M, Hindustan Lever, TCS, ITC, and HCL Tech were in red on the BSE.

Earlier, on Monday the BSE S&P Sensex and the Nifty 50 posted the biggest single-day fall in absolute terms as all major sectoral indices closed in the red with deep cuts.

On Monday, the Sensex tumbled 1,942 points or 5.17 per cent at 35,635 while Nifty dropped 538 points or 4.9 per cent at 10,451.

The carnage at D-Street followed a slide in global peers as fears intensified over the spread of coronavirus outbreak and oil prices plunged.

In India, 47 people have been infected with the virus and over 3,300 in China, according to reports.

Moreover, SBI is likely to submit its rescue plan for YES Bank to RBI in a week's time.