Market News: Indian Indices And Banks To Remain Shut On August 15 On Account Of Independence Day

The Indian indices are gearing up for a mid-week hiatus, as the Indian indices will remain closed on Thursday, August 15, on account of Indian Independence Day. Indians gained independence on August 15, 1947, after a near 200-year-long brutal British rule that plundered the subcontinent.

This would mark the first market-off after a month, when the markets had an extended holiday on July 17 due to Muharram.

In addition, banks in all states, including Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Karnataka, Telangana, Andaman & Nicobar, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Lakshadweep, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra and Odisha, will remain closed on August 15.

Markets on August 14

The Indian markets are in the midst of an earning season. The markets, after a grave period of uncertainty owing to the Hindenburg revelation started August 14 on a relatively stable note.

At the end of the day's proceedings, the markets closed in green, as the BSE Sensex gained 149.85 points or 0.19 per cent, closing at 79,105.88. The NSE Nifty also gained 4.75 points or 0.020 per cent ending the day at 24,143.75.

In addition, Nifty Bank missed the mark as it closed at 49,727.30, with a decline of 104.55 points or 0.21 per cent.

Gainers and Losers

At the BSE end, TCS, HCL Tech and Infosys led the pack of gainers. Tata Steel, JSW Steel and Ultratech made it to the list of losers at the end of the day.

Many private banking stocks slumped, contributing to the decline of the Nifty Bank index at large.