Market indices open flat amid mixed global cues; all eyes on RBI policy at 10 AM

All eyes are on the RBI's Monetary Policy to be out today.

Asian shares decline

Asian shares failed to catch a firm lead from a bumper Wall Street session on Friday as the spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus across the region heightened worries about its economic recovery. Japan’s Topix index was flat, South Korea’s Kospi and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent each and China’s Shanghai Composite index slipped 0.3 per cent.

Shares fell in Hong Kong and China, where Beijing’s regulatory crackdown and a warning about a possible downward spiral at China Evergrande Group -- the world’s most indebted developer -- subdued sentiment.

Results today

Hindalco Industries, Mahindra & Mahindra, Aarti Industries, Abbott India, Alkem Laboratories, Anupam Rasayan India, APL Apollo Tubes, Asian Granito India, AU Small Finance Bank, Balkrishna Industries, BASF India, Bharat Electronics, BEML, Berger Paints India, Graphite India, Indigo Paints, JK Tyre & Industries, Metropolis Healthcare, MTAR Technologies, Muthoot Finance, NALCO, Piramal Enterprises, SAIL, Sandhar Technologies, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Tata Power Company, Torrent Power, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Voltas, and Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

FII and DII data

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) net sold shares worth Rs 719.88 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) net bought shares worth Rs 731.92 crore in the Indian equity market on August 5, as per provisional data available on the NSE.

F&O ban

Four stocks--Canara Bank, Indiabulls Housing Finance, RBL Bank, and Sun TV Network--are under the F&O ban today.

Stock to watch out for

HDFC: Launches QIP issue at a floor price of Rs 1,838.94 per share. The floor price is a 4 percent premium to Wedesday's closing. The company intends to raise Rs 14,000 crore through issue of equity and Rs 9,000 crore through NCDs. The board will meet on August 10 to consider the issue price for the sale.

Inox Leisure: Board approves the enabling resolution for fund raising up to Rs 250 crore through the issue of equity shres/other methods.

Canara Bank: 22.7 perecnt loan book under moratorium post-Q1 results.

Bharti Airtel: Bloomberg News reports that Telecom Kenya has opted out of the company's proposed merger.

Fuel rates unchanged

Petrol and diesel rates have remained unchanged for the 20th consecutive day. However, petrol price in all metros has now crossed the Rs 100 per litre-mark. Petrol and diesel prices have been static since July 18. It last increased on July 17 with petrol being revised upwards by 30 paisa per litre, while diesel prices remained unchanged.

In Delhi, petrol continues to be sold for Rs 101.84 per litre, while diesel is also being sold at the unchanged price of Rs 89.87 a litre on Friday.

In Mumbai, where petrol prices crossed Rs 100-mark for the first time ever on May 29, the fuel price is at Rs 107.83 per litre. Diesel price in the city is also at Rs 97.45, the highest among the metros.

In Chennai, petrol is priced at Rs 102.49 per litre while the price of diesel is Rs 94.39 per litre. The price of petrol in Kolkata is Rs 102.08 per litre while diesel is sold at Rs 93.02 per litre.