Market Begin August On A Positive Note; Indices Close In Green, Nifty Hits Life-High With 25,000 Points

Indices open at record high | Image Source: Wikipedia (Representative)

The beginning of August has indeed been 'August' for the Indian markets

The Indian indices closed on Thursday, August 1 in green.

The BSE Sensex increased by 126.21points or 0.15 per cent, ending the day at 81,867.55. Similarly, the NSE Nifty rose by 62.85 points or 0.25 per cent to close at 25,014.00.

Nifty surged past its life-high, crossing the 25,000 mark.

Additionally, the Nifty Bank jumped 70.35 points or 0.14 percent, climbing to 51,623.75.

Rupee: The Indian Rupee closed at 83.75 against the US dollar. | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)



Major Gainers and Losers

Gainers: On the BSE, at the time of writing, major gainers included Power Grid, HDFC Bank, and NTPC. Power Grid, up by 3.84 per cent, and HDFC Bank, which increased by 1.85 per cent. NTPC increased by 1.79 per cent.

Losers: Amongst the losers, Mahindra and Mahindra lost 2.76 per cent of its value, Tata Steel also lost 1.36 per cent and SBI also closed in red with a loss of 1.20 per cent.

Rupee: The Indian Rupee closed at 83.75 against the US dollar.

Interestingly, the Asian indices closed in red. Japan's Nikkei lost a massive 2.49 per cent or 975.49 points, closing at 38,126.33. | AFP PHOTO / WANG ZHAO

Read Also KRCL Recruitment 2024: Konkan Railway CL Invites Applications For Accounts Department Position



Asian Markets

Interestingly, the Asian indices closed in red. Japan's Nikkei lost a massive 2.49 per cent or 975.49 points, closing at 38,126.33.

Another Tokoy-based index, TOPIX, closed at 2,703.69, dropping by 3.24 per cent or 90.57 points. Hang Seng closed with a marginal decline, closing with a loss of 0.23 per cent or 39.64 points, at 17,304.96.

Shanghai-based SSE Composite lost 0.22 per cent of its value and closed at 2,932.39. South Korea's KOSPI closed in green with gains of 0.25 per cent or 6.99 points, climbing to 2,777.68.