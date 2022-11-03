Mark Zuckerberg rolls out four new features for WhatsApp, more details inside

WhatsApp had earlier increased participants for group calls to 32. | Photo Credit: Twitter

Despite losing users to Telegram and Signal over unpopular changes in its data sharing policy, WhatsApp has managed to remain the top messaging app globally with a 200 crore monthly active users. On the other hand Meta, which owns WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram, has lost 50 per cent in profits and its stock has plunged by 60 per cent. But to boost WhatsApp’s userbase, Mark Zuckerberg has amped up the platform with four new features, including Communities.

What’s in store?



Apart from Communities which will cover multiple group and people with similar interests under one umbrella, Zuckerberg also launched video calls with 32 people, polls within chats and groups which can have 1024 members at a time. The four features will be rolled out for wider use among users worldwide over the next few months. Among them the Communities feature will be a key upgrade, as it will transform the messaging app into a social networking platform.

More power to organise

Communities will provide extra tools for groups to organise discussions and manage communication among people who know each other through similar interests or are there for professional networking. Just like groups, admins will be responsible for creating the communities and will have the power to add new members or groups to the space.

Challenging Zoom and Microsoft?

The 32-person video call will be WhatsApp manifestation of Zoom or Microsoft Teams, where work-related meetings can be hosted or friends can connect. Anything from the day’s work to a class field-trip or a family vacation can be planned using this communication tool.

Polls to increase interaction

In-chat polls will also be rolled out, which may be a counter to the way polls are hosted on Twitter. Only on WhatsApp, the polls will be on a more personal level in private chats or closed groups.

Upgrades for WhatsApp were announced by Zuckerberg, after his ambitious metaverse was panned by netizens, and even an investor in the firm urged him to reduce spending on the project.