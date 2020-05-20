Marico to continue to maintain its leadership position across product categories

With structural changes in the business environment due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Marico is focusing on the key aspects in the near term like launching of products catering to nutrition and hygiene due to shift in consumer behavior, focus on e-commerce channel and modern trade due to disruption in the supply chain, reallocate spends from non-media to media channels to scale up the e-commerce channel and aggressively focusing on cost management.

Given the heightened need of hygiene and sanitization among consumers, Marico has launched Mediker hand sanitizer and Veggie Clean, a fruit and vegetable cleaner in India in April 2020. Distribution of the hand sanitizer is being ramped up across all channels, whereas Veggie Clean will be available across modern trade and e-commerce channels. New launches will continue to do well and will further broaden Marico’s scope in the hygiene segment for long-term sustainability in performance.

According to the management, due to a sudden increase in in-house consumption and out-of-home consumption expected to remain lower in the coming quarters, Saffola and food products will continue to perform well in the coming quarters while Parachute and VAHO are expected to remain soft in the near term and would witness gradual recovery by second half of 2020.

Marico had a Healthy compounded annual growth of 10% over 5 fiscals through 2019, which was better than its peers, and was driven by increasing rural reach by 32% FY19, better than industry growth in key segments such as coconut oil, healthy foods and contribution of new product launches.