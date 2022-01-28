e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India reports 2,51,209 new COVID-19 cases, 627 deaths in last 24 hours
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:45 PM IST

Marico Q3 net profit rises 1.6% to Rs 317 cr; sales up 13.4% to Rs 2,407 cr

Agencies
Marico Ltd stated that the revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 13.43 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore. |

Marico Ltd stated that the revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 13.43 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore. |

Advertisement

FMCG firm Marico Ltd reported a marginal increase of 1.6 per cent in its consolidated net profit to Rs 317 crore for the third quarter ended December 2021.

The company stated that the revenue from operations during October-December 2021 jumped 13.43 per cent to Rs 2,407 crore, compared with Rs 2,122 crore in the year-ago period.

Marico's total expenses in the December 2021 quarter was at Rs 2,022 crore, up 15.4 per cent as compared to Rs 1,752 crore a year ago.

Marico's revenue from international sales rose 19.19 per cent to Rs 590 crore.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 05:45 PM IST
Advertisement