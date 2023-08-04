Marico Allots 40,450 Equity Shares As ESOPs | Image: Wikipedia (Representative)

Marico Limited on Friday announced the allotment of 40,450 equity shares of face value of Rs 1 each of the Company under various Schemes of ESOP 2016, to the eligible grantees, pursuant to exercise of stock options granted thereunder, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1 each.

With this allotment, the the paid‐up share capital of the Company has increased to 1,29,32,17,818 equity shares of Rs 1 each aggregating to Rs 1,29,32,17,818.

Marico Limited shares

The shares of Marico Limited on Friday at 3:30 pm IST were at Rs 576.95, up by 0.80 percent.

