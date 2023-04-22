 MapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3

MapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3

The fixed dividend of Rs 3 is 150 per cent of the face value of the equity share i.e. Rs 2.

Pratiksha ThayilUpdated: Saturday, April 22, 2023, 08:02 PM IST
article-image
MapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3 | MapmyIndia

C E Info Systems Limited or MapmyIndia's board on Saturday approved a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, the company said through an exchange filing. The fixed dividend of Rs 3 is 150 per cent of the face value of the equity share i.e. Rs 2.

The dividend will be set for the financial year 2022-23 after the shareholder approves it in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company.

MapmyIndia earnings

The company on Saturday reported a jump in total income to Rs 82.93 crore, total expenses at Rs 48.44 crore and net profit at Rs 28.31 crore.

Read Also
Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Yes Bank net profit drops to Rs 202.43 cr, ICICI Bank net profit jumps to Rs...
article-image

MapmyIndia shares

The shares of C E Info Systems Limited on Friday closed at Rs 1,007, down by 0.26 per cent.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

MapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3

MapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Yes Bank net profit drops to Rs 202.43 cr, ICICI Bank net profit jumps to Rs...

Earnings Q4 2023 LIVE: Yes Bank net profit drops to Rs 202.43 cr, ICICI Bank net profit jumps to Rs...

Intellect Design Arena rewards employees with 53,568 shares as stock options

Intellect Design Arena rewards employees with 53,568 shares as stock options

Dalmia Cement begins commercial production at second cement line

Dalmia Cement begins commercial production at second cement line

Deloitte to cut close to 1,200 jobs in the US: Report

Deloitte to cut close to 1,200 jobs in the US: Report