MapmyIndia approves final dividend of Rs 3 | MapmyIndia

C E Info Systems Limited or MapmyIndia's board on Saturday approved a final dividend of Rs 3 per share, the company said through an exchange filing. The fixed dividend of Rs 3 is 150 per cent of the face value of the equity share i.e. Rs 2.

The dividend will be set for the financial year 2022-23 after the shareholder approves it in the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the company.

MapmyIndia earnings

The company on Saturday reported a jump in total income to Rs 82.93 crore, total expenses at Rs 48.44 crore and net profit at Rs 28.31 crore.

MapmyIndia shares

The shares of C E Info Systems Limited on Friday closed at Rs 1,007, down by 0.26 per cent.