Manyavar-owned Vedant Fashions gets SEBI approval for IPO

Vedant Fashions Limited, the owner of the leading celebration wear brand ‘Manyavar’, has received approval from SEBI to launch its initial public offering (IPO).

The Kolkata-headquartered company, which according to a CRISIL report is India’s largest company in the men’s Indian wedding and celebration wear segment in terms of revenue, OPBDIT and profit after tax for the FY20, had filed its draft papers with SEBI in September last year.

According to the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the initial public offering of the company is purely an offer for sale (OFS) of up to 36,364,838 equity shares by the selling shareholders. The OFS comprises sale of up to 17,459,392 equity shares by Rhine Holdings Limited, up to 723,014 equity shares by Kedaara Capital Alternative Investment Fund –Kedaara Capital AIF 1 and up to 18,182,432 equity shares by Ravi Modi Family Trust.

The promoters of Vedant Fashions are Ravi Modi, Shilpi Modi and the Ravi Modi Family Trust, acting through its trustee Modi Fiduciary Services. Ravi Modi is the founder, chairman and managing director of the company.

According to CRISIL, Vedant Fashions' flagship brand 'Manyavar' is a category leader in the branded Indian wedding and celebration wear market with a pan-India presence, as of Financial Year 2020.. The company's other brands include Twamev, Manthan, Mohey, and Mebaz.

As of June 30, 2021, Vedant Fashions has a retail footprint of 1.1 million square feet covering 525 exclusive brand outlets (EBOs), including 55 shop-in-shops, spanning across 207 cities and towns in India, and 12 EBOs overseas across the United States, Canada and the UAE, which are countries with a large Indian diaspora.

Axis Capital Limited, Edelweiss Financial Services Limited, ICICI Securities Limited, IIFL Securities Limited and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company Limited are the Book Running Lead Managers of the issue.

The equity shares are proposed to be listed on BSE and NSE.

Published on: Monday, January 24, 2022, 05:54 PM IST