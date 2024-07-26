Mankind Pharma To Acquire Bharat Serums And Vaccines For Rs 13,630 Crore

File

In one of the biggest deals in the pharmaceutical sector, Mankind Pharma on Thursday said it will fully acquire Bharat Serums and Vaccines from private equity investor Advent International for around Rs 13,630 crore.

This strategic move marks a significant leap for the drugmaker, positioning itself as a leader in the Indian women's health and fertility drug market alongside access to other high entry barrier products in critical care with established complex R&D tech platforms.

The company has entered into a definitive agreement with Advent to acquire a 100 per cent stake in Bharat Serums and Vaccines (BSV) for an enterprise value of around Rs 13,630 crore, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.

BSV's portfolio

With over five decades of leadership in biopharmaceuticals, BSV has developed recombinant and niche biologic products in-house, demonstrating its strong R&D capabilities. It boasts of a robust branded product portfolio across women's health, fertility and critical care, it said.

Few of its marquee brands enjoy a strong leadership position in their respective therapy areas.

"BSV's acquisition represents a pivotal milestone in Mankind's journey, establishing us as the market leader in Indian women's health and fertility segment," Mankind Pharma Vice-Chairman and MD Rajeev Juneja said.

The company believes women's health and fertility segment has massive opportunity along with strong growth visibility globally, led by structural tailwinds, he added.

Mankind and BSV personnel merger

"We are also delighted to welcome BSV's over 2,500 members to our Mankind family. Together, we look forward to achieving even greater milestones and making a positive impact on women's health worldwide," Juneja stated.

Shweta Jalan, Managing Partner and Head of Advent India, said, "With the building blocks in place, we are confident that Mankind Pharma and BSV's management team will continue the accelerated journey to build one of India's largest pharma companies." BSV CEO and MD Sanjiv Navangul said the acquisition reinforces the company's commitment towards bringing cutting-edge products and expanding its access to millions of patients in India and across the globe.

"With a proven and established leadership in women's health and critical care... BSV team will add immense value to Mankind Pharma as we grow together, synergise our strengths and explore opportunities towards bringing healthcare closer to every home in India and across the world," he added.

BSV Q4 FY24

BSV reported revenues of Rs 1,723 crore in FY24, delivering a 20 per cent y-o-y growth with adjusted EBITDA Margins of 28 per cent.

Mankind Pharma is one of the largest pharmaceutical companies in India which focuses on the domestic market. It has a presence across acute and chronic therapeutic areas including anti-infectives, cardiovascular, gastrointestinal and antidiabetic