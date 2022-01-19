Mankind Pharma forays into critical care segment

Mankind Pharma stated that it has forayed into the critical care segment in the country with the launch of a dedicated division.

The new division Saviour Mankind has commenced operation, with a product range that includes anti-infectives and medications for stroke and trauma management.

''Through this division, we hope to partner with doctors in saving the lives of critically ill patients," stated Mankind Pharma CEO Sheetal Arora.

With the launch, Mankind Pharma added that it aspires to aid the community in leading a healthy life by formulating, developing, commercializing, and delivering affordable and accessible medicines.

