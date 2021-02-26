Manish Garg from Medlife joins DealShare as Chief Strategy Officer

One of the fastest growing e-tailer, DealShare on February 24, announced the addition of a new leadership member – Manish Garg as the Chief Strategy Officer of the company. With overall 15+ years of experience in the industry, Garg joins from Medlife where he was the Head of Head of Supply Chain Management, Procurement & Offline Retail. Prior to Medlife, Manish has worked with Myntra, Amazon and Unisource Worldwide.

In his role as the Chief Strategy Officer, Manish would be responsible for overall company strategy and innovation. His role would also involve assessing and mitigating risks, crisis management and compliance management.

Sharing the news about the appointment, Vineet Rao, Founder & CEO, DealShare said, “We are happy to welcome Manish Garg as our Chief Strategy Officer. Our vision has always been to enhance the e-tail landscape in India, especially for the mid income population. In fact, this year, we are looking to strongly augment the DealShare brand even further. Our focus would be to expand our market presence; strengthen product portfolio, talent supply chain and technology as well as improve the brand’s procurement, warehousing and last mile delivery. Manish will be playing an instrumental role in assisting the leadership in this journey.”