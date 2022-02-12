Manipal Hospitals launches tele-consultation for women, by women

Manipal Hospitals has announced an initiative 'For Women, By Women’, a video consultation platform where women can come forward to discuss all their health needs with the women practitioners at Manipal Hospitals, it said in a press statement.

The platform will address any problems that women are likely to face, from a lump or swelling in the armpit, discomfort, mental fatigue, tiredness, loss of weight, missed period, headache, to psychological-emotional disorders. It has been curated for their comfort with an easy 2-step registration process and assures 100 percent confidentiality. The exclusive consultation will be launched on Valentine’s Day - 14th February and will remain functional.

Women can reach out to a dedicated phone number (+91 8951146852 OR +91 9731122666) to avail the video consultation, at a nominal consultation fee of Rs 250. Women across the globe can access this platform to address their medical needs.

Karthik Rajagopal, COO, Manipal Hospitals said “We understand the challenges faced by women, and endeavour to ease the process for them to reach out for medical support. We want every woman to share her silence and avoid suffering from it. This is an attempt by Manipal Hospitals to clear the roadblocks for women to come forward and openly share their health issues.”

Published on: Saturday, February 12, 2022, 08:13 PM IST