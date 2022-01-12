Manipal Global partners with Tech Mahindra; to meet growing demand of salesforce professionals

Manipal Global, provider of business and marketing solutions in higher education has announced partnership with Tech Mahindra to build a talent pool of Salesforce Trailhead certified professionals to meet their growing demand of salesforce professionals.

In November 2021, Manipal Global collaborated with Salesforce, the global leader in CRM, to launch a skills initiative to deliver 10,000+ Trained Salesforce Professionals into the Salesforce Ecosystem by 2023.

Recent research by International Data Corporation (IDC) cites that the Salesforce ecosystem will create 1,328,200 jobs in India by 2026. 24 percent of new jobs created in India in the Salesforce customer base this year leverage significant digital skills — such as using automation tools, the Internet of Things (IoT), and other complex applications. The program offered is highly designed to meet Tech Mahindra’s significant increase in demand.

Robin Bhowmik, Chief Business Officer, Manipal Global Education Services, said, “Our partnership with Salesforce was just the first step in guaranteeing quality technical training to young engineering graduates. The next step is to assure those graduates of a future and empower them to make use of that training. We are honoured to be partnered with Tech Mahindra, as a hiring partner, to ensure that bright future for our learners.”

Manipal Global will upskill freshers and professionals for their role at Tech Mahindra, through a Certification Program, targeting an audience with 0-4 years of experience in India. The model will cover four modules, and Manipal Global will be providing an assured job at Tech Mahindra as a value add to the certification within the Salesforce Ecosystem.

Sunil Jayaram, Global Practice Head, Tech Mahindra, said, “Salesforce is being adopted widely as an omni-channel platform to enrich end-user experiences. I am delighted to have Manipal Global, in partnership with Salesforce and Tech Mahindra, work towards future-skilling the talent pool in India and enabling them to contribute to the digital transformations happening globally.”

The partnership will have curated projects and use cases that will allow the learners an intensive boot camp experience combined with real-life case studies. These will not only guarantee a job but will also allow aspirants to qualify for aspirational jobs within the top systems integration partners as well as key end-users of the Salesforce platform across the world. In the next 1 Year, Manipal Global will train and place 1,000 Salesforce Professionals into Tech Mahindra’s Salesforce Ecosystem.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 04:04 PM IST