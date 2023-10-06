Manappuram Finance Secures ₹600 Cr Through Private Placement Of Non-Convertible Debentures |

Manappuram Finance on Friday announced that the that Financial Resources and Management Committee of the Board of Directors of Manappuram Finance Limited at its meeting held on Friday approved the allotment of Secured, Rated, Listed, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs.100000 each for an amount of Rs 600,00,00,000 on private placement basis to be Listed on BSE Ltd, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The allotment size for Series A is two hundred crores rupees, while for Series B, it is four hundred crores rupees.

For Series A, the tenure of the instrument is 539 days, with the date of allotment on 06.10.2023, and the date of maturity on 28.03.2025. Meanwhile, for Series B, the tenure is 724 days, with the date of allotment also on 06.10.2023, and the date of maturity set for 29.09.2025.

For Series A, the coupon rate is 8.65% per annum, with coupon payments made annually on the dates 07.10.2024 and 28.03.2025.

In Series B, the coupon rate is 8.80% per annum, also with coupon payments made annually on the dates 07.10.2024 and 29.09.2025.

Object of the issue

The net proceeds from the subscription of the NCDs shall be exclusively utilized in the manner set out below:

(i) General Corporate purpose = 25%

(ii) For ordinary course of business of the Issuer including repayment/re-financing of existing debt = 37.5%

(iii) For deployment in business and growth of asset book of the Issuer = 37.5%

Provided that the subscription amount shall be utilized only for the purposes permitted by RBI for bank finance and shall not be utilized for investment in any capital market, on lending, speculative purposes and / or any other activities not permitted by RBI / SEBI / ROC / Stock Exchange.

The earmarking of the Issue proceeds for each of the objects of the issue is indicative and based on estimates and the Company reserves the right to change the percentage of the Issue proceeds utilized for each of the aforesaid objects.

Pending full utilization of Issue proceeds, the Issuer shall be entitled to invest the Issue proceeds in money market instruments, mutual funds and deposits with banks.

Read Also Manappuram Finance Promoted Asirvad Micro Finance Files Draft Papers For A ₹1,500 Crore IPO

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)