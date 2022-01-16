Mall owners likely to offer relief to retail stores, food outlets: SCAI

Industry body Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) stated that mall owners are likely to offer relief to retail stores, food outlets and multiplexes amid the fresh COVID pandemic wave.

Some of the retailers have started approaching the property owners, on concerns over the impact on their business, stated SCAI director Abhishek Bansal.

“This is the third time it is happening, and developers and shopping centres have stood with their tenants and retailers in the last two waves.,” Bansal said.

A final decision would be taken by the month end after assessing the impact.

(With inputs from PTI)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:09 PM IST