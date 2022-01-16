e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic's hopes of playing Australian Open dashed after court dismisses tennis star's appeal against deportationIndia reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Advertisement

Business

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:09 PM IST

Mall owners likely to offer relief to retail stores, food outlets: SCAI

Some of the retailers have started approaching the property owners, on concerns over the impact on their business, stated SCAI director Abhishek Bansal.
Agencies
A final decision would be taken by the month end after assessing the impact. |

A final decision would be taken by the month end after assessing the impact. |

Advertisement

Industry body Shopping Centres Association of India (SCAI) stated that mall owners are likely to offer relief to retail stores, food outlets and multiplexes amid the fresh COVID pandemic wave.

Some of the retailers have started approaching the property owners, on concerns over the impact on their business, stated SCAI director Abhishek Bansal.

“This is the third time it is happening, and developers and shopping centres have stood with their tenants and retailers in the last two waves.,” Bansal said.

A final decision would be taken by the month end after assessing the impact.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 04:09 PM IST
Advertisement