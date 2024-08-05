 Major Banking Shares Including SBI, ICICI And HDFC Collapse As Nifty Bank Trades In Red
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMajor Banking Shares Including SBI, ICICI And HDFC Collapse As Nifty Bank Trades In Red

Major Banking Shares Including SBI, ICICI And HDFC Collapse As Nifty Bank Trades In Red

The Indian markets opened in deep red on Monday, with Sensex at 79,589.27, down by over 1600 points, and Nifty at 24,330.10, down by 387.60 points.

Juviraj AnchilUpdated: Monday, August 05, 2024, 10:16 AM IST
article-image
Photo by Alesia Kozik from Pexels

The trading week and the trading session has got off to rocky start on Monday, August 5, as the Indian indices opened with deep cuts.

This red wave has hit all the major sector, but primarily the fundamental backbone of the business world, the banking sector. The banking stocks of major lenders in the country are trading low. The Nifty Bank index, as a result of this debacle, has drowned in a sea of red.

The biggest public-owned bank in the country, SBI, lost over 2.40 per cent in the early hours of the day's trade. The bank shares dropped to Rs 827.50 per share.

Read Also
IRDAI Imposes Penalty Of ₹2 Crore On HDFC Life For Violating Regulations
article-image

The biggest bank in the country, in terms of market cap, HDFC Bank, also dropped by 1.59 per cent or Rs 26.45, dropping to Rs 1,632.70 per share.

Another private bank, Axis Bank, also lost its value in the intraday trade. The Mumbai-based bank's share price dropped by a massive 2.00 per cent or Rs 23.25, slumping to Rs 1,137.60 a share. 

One of the private lenders in the country, ICICI Bank, also saw its shares drop significantly. ICICI lost 1.56 per cent or Rs 18.70, dropping to Rs 1,177.85 per share.

Read Also
Warren Buffet Bags ₹31,000 Crore By Selling 8.8% Stake In Banking-Behemoth Bank Of America
article-image

Another major public sector bank, Bank of Maharashtra, which is said to be the most consistent bank in terms of growth, also saw a dip in its value. The BoB shares dragged at 2.76 per cent or Rs 1.81, slipping to Rs 63.70 per share.

Read Also
Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points; Nifty Drowns Over 1.5% As Markets Open In A Pool Of Red
article-image

When it comes to the Nifty Bank itself, the marquee banking index lost 1.76 per cent or 903.80 points, falling to 50,446.35 points in the first hour of the day's trade.

This development, according to many, is being suggested to be part of a larger global sell-off that has travelled from across the Atlantic and previously affected the US markets. In addition to this, other major Asian indices, like the Nikkei, have also taken the drubbing. The index lost over 7 per cent in the early hours of the trading day.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

3 Factors Why Bull Is Bleeding On The Indian Bourses Today

3 Factors Why Bull Is Bleeding On The Indian Bourses Today

Major Banking Shares Including SBI, ICICI And HDFC Collapse As Nifty Bank Trades In Red

Major Banking Shares Including SBI, ICICI And HDFC Collapse As Nifty Bank Trades In Red

Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points; Nifty Drowns Over 1.5% As Markets Open In A Pool Of Red

Sensex Loses Over 1600 Points; Nifty Drowns Over 1.5% As Markets Open In A Pool Of Red

109 Companies To Declare Q1 Earnings Today Along With Tata Chemicals, ONGC, BEML & Bharti Airtel

109 Companies To Declare Q1 Earnings Today Along With Tata Chemicals, ONGC, BEML & Bharti Airtel

South Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Hydrocarbon Resin Imports From China

South Korea Opens Anti-Dumping Probe Into Hydrocarbon Resin Imports From China