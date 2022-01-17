Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division announces 'Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back' scheme

Mahindra's Truck and Bus Division (MTB), part of the Mahindra Group, on Monday announced the 'Get More Mileage or Give Truck Back' guarantee for its entire range of BS-VI trucks.

The Mileage Guarantee, 'Get More Mileage or Give the Truck Back', was first offered on Blazo trucks in 2016.

"The 'Get More Mileage or Give Back Truck' Guarantee across the range of trucks is a landmark move for the light, intermediate and heavy commercial vehicle industry," stated Veejay Nakra, chief executive officer (automotive sector) of Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd.

MTB offers a complete range of trucks from 3.5 tonnes to 55 tonnes, comprising HCV Blazo X, IVC Furio, and LCVs Furio 7 and Jayo range.

(With inputs from PTI)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, January 17, 2022, 06:21 PM IST