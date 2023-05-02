Mahindra’s Farm Equipment Sector sales drops by 11% in April 2023 | Mahindra

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited’s Farm Equipment Sector (FES), part of the Mahindra Group, on Monday reported a 11 per cent drop in sales to 36,405 units, the company announced through an exchange filing. Domestic sales in April 2023 were at 35,398 units, with a decline of 10 per cent as against 39,405 units during April 2022.

Exports for the month stood at 1,007 units with a 34 per cent drop against 1,534 units exported in the same month in the last fiscal.

Commenting on the performance, Hemant Sikka, President - Farm Equipment Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We have sold 35,398 tractors in the domestic market during April 2023. De-growth comes due to preponement of high demand generating festivals of Navratri and Gudi Padwa in March this year compared to April last year. At present, sentiments are upbeat with harvesting & procurement of crops going on in full swing. Wheat procurement is very strong and has already crossed last year’s level. High reservoir levels will aid in Kharif sowing and good cash flow from Rabi crop will further add to liquidity in the hands of the farmers. In the exports market, we have sold 1,007 tractors.”