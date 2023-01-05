Mahindra West Africa completes liquidation | Mahindra

Mahindra West Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa Proprietary Limited, which was under liquidation in Nigeria, is now dissolved as of January 4, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mahindra West Africa had "nil" revenue from operations for the financial year that ended in March 2022. The net worth of the company was negative Rs 0.01 crore, constituting -0.00002 per cent of the consolidated net worth of the company.

The share price of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,253, up by 1.36 per cent.