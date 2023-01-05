e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessMahindra West Africa completes liquidation

Mahindra West Africa completes liquidation

Mahindra West Africa had 'nil' revenue from operations for the financial year that ended in March 2022.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, January 05, 2023, 06:01 PM IST
article-image
Mahindra West Africa completes liquidation | Mahindra
Follow us on

Mahindra West Africa, a wholly owned subsidiary of Mahindra and Mahindra South Africa Proprietary Limited, which was under liquidation in Nigeria, is now dissolved as of January 4, 2023, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Mahindra West Africa had "nil" revenue from operations for the financial year that ended in March 2022. The net worth of the company was negative Rs 0.01 crore, constituting -0.00002 per cent of the consolidated net worth of the company.

The share price of Mahindra and Mahindra Limited on Thursday closed at Rs 1,253, up by 1.36 per cent.

Read Also
Mahindra Auto sales sees a 45% growth in December 2022, SUV sales jump by 62%
article-image

RECENT STORIES

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

BSNL to start 5G services in 2024: Union Telecom Minister

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

Satya Nadella challenges ChatGPT to find Mumbai's best street food; This item topped the list

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

As a Hyderabadi you can't insult me by saying Biryani is a tiffin: Nadella

Redmi Note 12 series launches in India, most expensive Note series by Xiaomi

Redmi Note 12 series launches in India, most expensive Note series by Xiaomi

Prithvi Jindal's Siddeshwari Tradex pledges 16 lakh shares of JSW Steel to ICICI Bank

Prithvi Jindal's Siddeshwari Tradex pledges 16 lakh shares of JSW Steel to ICICI Bank