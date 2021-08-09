Mahindra unveils all-new logo crafted for SUV portfolio

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. today unveiled its new visual identity including a brand-new logo that will differentiate its SUV portfolio. The all-new visual identity is in tune with the company’s focus to be makers of sophisticated and authentic SUVs, it said in a press release.

The new identity will be communicated through a digital and television campaign. Acclaimed actor Naseeruddin Shah and celebrated music composers Ehsaan-Loy have breathed life into this campaign, by lending their voice and music to the brand film.

The complete brand identity was designed by the Mahindra Design Team.

Speaking about the visual identity, Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sector, M&M Ltd., said, “An important facet of leading change is articulating the transformation of our brand. Our new visual identity is a manifestation of what we stand for as we build a truly differentiated and authentic SUV brand for personal exploration and adventure. This new visual identity is designed to evoke the powerful emotion of freedom.”

Inspired by the brand statement ‘Explore the Impossible’, the new logo reflects the ambition and the ability to take new challenges, head on. The new visual identity will be seen throughout the SUV product portfolio, across 1300 customer (Sales) and service touchpoints and 823 cities by 2022. The ‘Road Ahead’ logo will be retained for the Commercial Vehicle products and the Farm Equipment Sector.

Highlighting the roadmap for the visual identity implementation, Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “It’s not only a new logo but a representation of the rejuvenated spirit at Mahindra. What better platform than the new XUV700 to showcase it to the world. The visual overhaul of our identity will be carried in a phased manner across our SUV nameplates, and across virtual and physical touch-points where our customers interact with us.”

Pratap Bose, EVP and Chief Design Officer, M&M Ltd. said, “The idea behind visual identity change is to express that liberating feeling, that you can go where you want, when you want – in complete style, control and security, taking your world with you. It brings a fresh dynamism as an exciting new era unfolds. The 2M’s within the logo symbolize an expansive and exciting future which is based on a solid heritage.”

Visual identity elements

The new visual identity heralds the strategic shift across Mahindra’s SUV portfolio, where we are putting the building blocks in place for a new world with a range of authentic SUVs.

With this transition, the passenger vehicle Mahindra Automotive dealerships will move to a completely new design and color palette dominated by colors that exude boldness, agility, and collaboration. Charcoal as the primary colour with grey and red to be used as accents.

Marrying subtle sections and hard forms in the new visual identity, two extremes have come together showing how toughest substances like rocks are smoothened and shaped by softer forces of nature like wind and water. Mahindra too has evolved over seven decades in its own inimitable way and continues to build desirable vehicles that empower to explore the impossible.