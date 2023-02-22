Mahindra to transfer assets of 4 wheel passenger EV to its wholly owned subsidiary | Mahindra

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited will transfer assets from its four wheel passenger electric vehicles to its wholly owned subsidiary Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited (MEAL), the company announced on Tuesday through an exchange filing. The company is expected to complete the transfer of balance sheet assets by June 30, 2023.

The company said in its exchange filing that 'the said assets classified as capital work in progress as per the audited financial statement for the year ended March 31, 2022, are approximately Rs 230 crores, which is 0.6 per cent of the total net worth of the company as of March 31, 2022." Additionally, Mahindra and Mahindra also stated that, as the assets are still capital work in progress the revenue generated for the last financial year was nil.

Investment of Rs 1,925 crore in MEAL

The company and British International Investment Plc had signed a share purchase agreement for an investment of Rs 1,925 crore in MEAL, which would take place in two or more tranches. The investment of Rs 1,200 crore will be completed no later than March 31, 2024, on fulfillment of precedent conditions, while the balance investment of Rs 725 crore will be based on milestones that are achieved by July 1, 2024.

MEAL was incorporated by the Mahindra Group in October 2022, and in July it announced the intention of transferring assets related to the four-wheel passenger EV business to the subsidiary.

Mahindra and Mahindra shares

The shares of Mahindra and Mahindra on Wednesday at 10:46 am were at Rs 1,341.70, down by 0.75 per cent.

