Mahindra Thar SUV 2020: All you need to know about the iconic 4x4 turned SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, on Saturday, August 15, unveiled the All-New Thar, the most eagerly awaited and legendary SUV, on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. In its all-new avatar, the Thar is a quantum leap in terms of performance, everyday comfort & convenience, technology and safety, as it stays true to its core promise of unmatched off-roading capability and builds on its iconic design.
Unveiling the Thar, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd said, “Today, with the unveil of the All-New Thar, we rewrite history once again. The All-New Thar is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form. We are proud of our authentic SUV legacy that has been guarding the freedom of this nation by serving the armed forces since the 1950s, while simultaneously becoming the spirit of adventure and a lifestyle icon. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence, and is geared up for its next adventure”.
Check out some pictures of Thar SUV:
Thar will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV.
The Thar has the following features:
All-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine
New Gearbox options: 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case
All-new Roof options: A Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top
All-new Seating options: 4 front-facing seats & 2+4 side-facing seats
All-new Technology Features: Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more
All-new Comfort and Convenience Features: Sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers and lots more
New Safety Features: ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more
Meanwhile, RPG group-owned CEAT has said it will supply tyres to the all new version of SUV Thar.
The SUV, which is scheduled to be launched on October 2, has been introduced with 16-inch and 18-inch tyre sizes. The company will be supplying the tyres for both the models of Thar, CEAT Tyres Ltd said in a release.
"We take pride in our association with Mahindra which has grown over the years. We have come a long way since our association for TUV 300 in 2015 and now we collaborate again for the new and iconic Mahindra Thar," said Amit Tolani, Chief Marketing Officer, CEAT Tyres Ltd said.
