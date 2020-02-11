Mahindra net profit plummets 85%, doesn't see revival soon

Auto major Mahindra on Tuesday reported a massive 85% plunge in its consolidated net profit at Rs 200 crore in the quarter to December 2019 due to lingering demand crisis.

The bottomline shrank so badly even as revenue fell only 4% to Rs 25,303 crore, while margin improved to 14.8% from 13.2%, the company said.

On a standalone basis also, net profit fell 73% to Rs 380 crore during the reporting period while revenue declined only 6% to Rs 12,120 crore.

Overall sales fell 8% to 1,23,353 units, as tractors declined 6% to 81,453 units and exports plunged 22% to 9,633 units. Against this, the overall auto industry sales fell 7% till December.

The management guided towards a not-so-bright future saying the volumes will close in the red in year to March as the problem of falling demand will linger into the first half of the next fiscal as well.

On a full-year basis, volume may clip at 3-5% in FY21 as it expects the first half to be in the red again.

However, the management is positive on tractors in FY21 as it expects a 5% volume uptick given the government focus on the rural economy and on expectation of normal monsoon.